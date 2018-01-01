MarutiSuzukiIgnis

Tokyo, January 13: Highend Harman Kardon audio systems have already made their way to cars like Tata Zest, Bolt and Tiago. Now, noticing that buyers are actually paying attention at
New Delhi, January 13: Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch Ignis, its compact crossover vehicle in India. Ignis would be launched on Januaru 13, according to sources from Maruti Suzuki
New Delhi, December 13: The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis compact SUV is all set for a grand launch in the new year. Maruti Suzuki Ignis was showcased at the Auto
New Delhi, January 5: The Maruti premium cars exclusive dealers Nexa has started booking procedures for the much awaited Maruti Suzuki Ignis on 2nd January. Maruti fans in India are
New Delhi, November 11: Ignis the new venture from Maruti Suzuki was showed at the Auto Expo earlier this year, in the form of a near-production concept. Ignis considered as
New Delhi, October 17: Maruti Suzuki has confirmed officially that the new Ignis crossover launch in India will be ahead of Diwali, despite rumors that the launch of Ignis being postponed
Paris, October 6: The new Maruti Ignis compact crossover has now made its European debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It will be launched in India later this year,
New Delhi August 5:The new launch spree of the upcoming cars in India, which will start from this month will see at least four new launches in August alone. And