MarutiSuzukiIndia

Mumbai, April 24: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is all set to unveil its compact sedan DZire on Monday. The company has endorcing the new model, dropping the prefix Swift in
Maruti Suzuki all new DZire to be launched in India today
You can book Maruti Baleno RS through online now
Mumbai, Feb 27: India’s largest Automaker Maruti Suzuki India today said that it has opened online booking for its upcoming performance-oriented hatchback Maruti Baleno RS. The Car, which is to
Maruti Ritz no more available in market
Mumbai, Feb 27: India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India has stopped the selling of one of its popular brand Maruti Ritz in both domestic and international markets. Maruti Ritz Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales in India crosses 10,000 units ever since it was launched
New Delhi, October 24: The revolutionary car maker Maruti Suzuki India is planning to launch a sportier Baleno RS and Maruti Baleno petrol SHVS varient in India. Meanwhile, the Maruti Baleno petrol
Vitara Brezza, Ciaz lead Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. towards a sales growth of 12.2% in the month of August 2016
New Delhi, September 1: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. achieved a sales growth of 12.2% in the month of August 2016 compared to the same month last year. The firm managed