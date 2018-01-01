26 inmates die in Brazil prison gang massacre
NATAL, Jan 16: The latest in a string of brutal prison massacres involving suspected gang members in Brazil has killed 26 inmates, most of whom were beheaded, officials said Sunday.
Patna,Oct20:The Gujarat High Court on Thursday acquitted 14 persons out of a total of 31 who were convicted by special court in 2011 in Sardarpura massacre of 2002 post Godhra
Islamabad, July 12 The mastermind behind the December 2014 massacre at Peshawar’s Army Public School, has been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, senior Pakistani security officials claimed.