massgraves

ISIS Terrorists: Once Promised Paradise To Them, Now End Up In Mass Graves
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) once drew recruits from near and far with promises of paradise to its members, but now, bodies of terrorists lie in mass
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) once drew recruits from near and far with promises of paradise to its members, but now, bodies of terrorists lie in mass
FREETOWN, Aug 19: Sierra Leone has buried 467 victims of a mudslide that swept away homes on the edge of the capital this week, an official at the central morgue
Syria ,August30:Surrounded by smoke and flames, the sound of gunshots echoing around him, the young man crouched in the creek for hours, listening to the men in his family die.