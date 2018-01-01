Meerut,June10:: A local Australian lad recently spotted a massive endangered python slithering across a road and then he did what most of us won’t do – planked next to the
Bengaluru,June1: The burning issue of IT layoff in the country with hundreds of employees being laid off continues in the country. The reasons for it range from automation, Artificial Intelligence,
New Delhi, May 31: Panasonic India on Wednesday launched a new Eluga I3 Megasmartphone that comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs 11,490, the device features 5.5-inch HD IPS
Miami, May31:Look before you leap – especially if you live in Florida. A family in Venice, Florida discovered a massive alligator cooling off in their backyard pool on Monday. Local
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 6: Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a “massive” computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2
NEW DELH, March18:: For the first time in the premier institution’s history, emergency and OT services were completely shut down at AIIMS on Friday as nurses went on mass casual
New Delhi, March16:Kawasaki India is offering a major discount on three of its motorcycles to clear of stocks before the April 1 deadline to switch to BSIV compliant two-wheelers kicks
Cambridge, Jan 7:Astronomers, using data from India’s Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), have discovered two of the most powerful phenomena in the universe — a supermassiveblack hole and the collision
BHUBANESWAR,Oct18: At least 20 people were killed and around 50 injured in a majorfire that broke out at Sum Hospital, a leading private healthcare institute, in Bhubaneswar late on Monday.