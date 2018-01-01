New Delhi,August1: Scientists have developed a material that can help convert carbon dioxide into fuel and other energy-rich products using light without generating unwanted byproducts. The achievement marks a significant
Hokkaido, Feb 27:Scientists have created a highly flexible material that is tougher than steel, by combining hydrogels with woven glass fibre fabric, which may have a wide range of potential
Massachusetts, Jan 7:Material scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a lightweight, three dimensional and porous material by fusing graphene flakes. The 3D graphene based material features an
LONDON,Dec26: Scientists have identified materials that can withstand temperatures of nearly 4,000 degrees Celsius, an advance that may pave the way for improved heat resistant shielding for the faster-than-ever hypersonic
NEW YORK,Oct5: Researchers including one of Indian-origin have engineered a material that could lead to a new generation of computing devices, packing in more computing power while consuming nearly 100
Seoul, Sep 12: Scientists have developed a new material that can effectively block electromagnetic waves emitting from mobile phones, televisions, microwave ovens and other appliances. Researchers led by Gu Jong-min