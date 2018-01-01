#material
World’s most heat resistant material discovered

LONDON,Dec26: Scientists have identified materials that can withstand temperatures of nearly 4,000 degrees Celsius, an advance that may pave the way for improved heat resistant shielding for the faster-than-ever hypersonic

New material can block cellphone radiation

Seoul, Sep 12: Scientists have developed a new material that can effectively block electromagnetic waves emitting from mobile phones, televisions, microwave ovens and other appliances. Researchers led by Gu Jong-min