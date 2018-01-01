MathewSamuel

Kolkata, June 28: Trinamool Congress ( TMC) MLA and Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Iqbal Ahmed’s counsel moved Calcutta High Court on Tuesday challenging Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI)
Narada sting: TMC MLA Iqbal Ahmed moves to Calcutta High Court
Man Behind The Narada Sting Operation That Made Mamata Banerjee See Red
Kolkata, March 22: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Narada case – which hosts made Bengal’s ruling party see red – got a green flag from
BJP organised Narada sting operation, says Mamata Banerjee
Kolkatta, March 17: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee blames the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for arranging the sting operation on Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders by the website Naradanews.com. “Everyone
Calcutta High Court asks Narada News chief Mathew Samuel to file affidavit detailing events
Kolkata, September 16: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Narada News chief Mathew Samuel to file an affidavit detailing all the events leading to the news portal’s sting operation
Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel Summoned by Kolkata Police
Kolkata, July 04: The police have issued summons to Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel to appear before it for interrogation. “We have sent an email to Mr. Samuel, asking him