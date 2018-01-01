MathuraClashes

Mumbai, Aug 08: Actress-MP Hema Malini has launched a new account on Twitter which she says will be used by her to share news about activities in her constituency, Mathura.
Basti (UP), June 15: The prime accused in the Mathura violence case Chandan Bose and his wife were arrested on Wednesday from a village in Parsurampur area in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Chandan
Lucknow, June 9 : Holding the Samajwadi Party Government in Uttar Pradesh and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre responsible for the recent violence in Mathura, Bahujan
Mathura, June 8: Thousands of trees were destroyed, many charred, in the violence that erupted last week following exchange of fire between police and squatters at Jawahar Bagh in Mathura. Uttar
New Delhi, June 6 : The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of antics and lip-service on Mathura violence, and alleged
Mathura, June 5: A probe into the violence in Jawahar Bagh in which 24 people were killed, will begin on Sunday with the spot visit by the Commissioner of Aligarh. “I will
Mathura, June 4: BJP MP Hema Malini, who has been drawing flak for posting pictures of her movie shoot on Twitter at a time when her Parliamentary constituency Mathura was
Mathura, June 4 :The radical group of squatters behind the deadly violence in Mathura on Thursday claims loyalty to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and wants to alter the political and economic
Lucknow, June 3 : In an attempt to downplay the Mathura incident, the ruling Samajwadi Party on Friday asserted that the rioters involved in the violence were “outsiders” who had gathered
Mumbai, June 3: At a time when Mathura is engulfed by tension following a violent confrontation between the police and encroachers, veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini tweeted away about
New Delhi, June 3 : The BJP on Friday accused the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh of patronising goons and demanded a judicial inquiry into the Mathura violence that has
New Delhi, June 3 : At a time when an environment of unrest has engulfed the holy city of Mathura, actor-politician Hema Malini, who represents this constituency in the Lok
Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), June 3 : The mother of Superintendent of Police Mukul Dwivedi, who was killed yesterday in clashes during a drive to evict illegal occupants of a park
New Delhi, June 3 : Expressing grave concern over the Mathura violence, the Congress Party on Friday cornered the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party Government over the deteriorating law and order