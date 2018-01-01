North Carolina,Oct12:When Hurricane Matthew lost strength and headed out to sea over the weekend, the storm took its high winds and driving rains with it. But it left behind water
PORT-AU-PRINCE ,Oct12: At least 473 people are now known to have died as Hurricane Matthew leveled swaths of southern Haiti last week, officials have said, as hard-hit communities struggled to
Florida,S.Carolina,Oct8:Hurricane Matthew thundered towards Georgia and South Carolina on Friday night, battering their coastline with 7ft waves and 100mph winds. Six people have died in the US since the storm
CHANTAL,Oct8:Hurricane Matthew killed more than 800 people and left tens of thousands homeless in its rampage through Haiti earlier this week before it lashed Florida on Friday with rain and
Miami,Oct6:Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida and South Carolina have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Matthew churns towards the US east coast. “This is a serious storm,” warned
PETIT-GOAVE,Oct5: HurricaneMatthew slammed into Haiti’s southwestern tip with howling 145 mph winds Tuesday, knocking down trees and tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, while inundating neighborhoods