SC stays sale of airwaves of Aircel-Maxis to Airtel and Reliance
NEW DELHI,Jan 7: Ahead of a Delhi trial court deciding on framing of charges in a 2G spectrum case relating to a controversial takeover of Aircel by Malaysian company Maxis
NEW DELHI,Jan 7: Ahead of a Delhi trial court deciding on framing of charges in a 2G spectrum case relating to a controversial takeover of Aircel by Malaysian company Maxis
NewDelhi,Sept24:A special 2G court on Saturday issued open warrants of arrest against Malaysian nationals T. Ananda Krishnan and Augustus Ralph Marshall, who are accused in Aircel-Maxis deal case along with