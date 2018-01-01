Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, October 5: MBBS course at Kottayam Government Medical College is no more recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI). Citing various deficiencies in infrastructure and faculty, MCI had
New Delhi, September 6: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by top court lawyer G.S. Mani, in connection with the death
Chennai, September 1: Anitha a girl from Tamil Nadu has committed suicide as she did not get Admission for MBBS. Anitha is a native of Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district. Earlier
New Delhi, March 31: The age limit for candidates to appear for NEET examination has been relaxed and thus candidates above 25 years also could appear for the exam this
New Delhi , Mar. 2: India has 472 medical colleges and nearly 1 million registered doctors. But, there is a shortage of doctors as per World Health Organization norm of
New Delhi, October 28: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea regarding filling of around 5,000 vacant MBBS and BDS seats across the country pertaining to the academic