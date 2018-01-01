New Delhi, May 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions for a comprehensive plan to make Delhi mosquito free, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.
New Delhi, April 15: Delhi Police on Saturday filed an ATR (Action Taken Report) before the Karkardooma District Court in East Delhi in connection with a complaint against Delhi Chief
New Delhi, March 27: In an upsetting setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bawana MLA Ved Prakash has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, ahead of the MCD
New Delhi, Sep 07: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused the North MCD of exempting taxes amounting to Rs 25 crores to a property belonging to Union Sports Minister
New Delhi, May 15: Voting began on Sunday for the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) by-polls in 13 wards across the national capital. Seven wards of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, four
New Delhi, April 12 : By-elections for 13 municipal wards in Delhi would be held on May 15, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced on Tuesday. The last date for