New York/USA, September 21: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday said that Sushma Swaraj discussed peace and reconciliation process with Afghanistan. The MEA spokesperson further said
New Delhi, August 31: India and the European Union have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their security and intelligence agencies to combat the threat of terrorism and check terror financing.
Thiruvananthpuram, August 29: Shashi Tharoor congratulated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the 2 month standoff in the Doklam was finished between India and China. Shashi Tharoor said to
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, May 11: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs today to attend the International Vesak Day celebrations in Sri Lanka as the chief guest, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
New Delhi, Apr 19: Asserting that the government of India left no stone unturned in trying to arrest liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said
New Delhi, April 18: Soon after Vijay Mallya was arrested in London following India’s extradition request, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday assured that the beleaguered liquor
New Delhi, April 18: Unanimously welcoming liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s arrest in London, the Centre and the opposition on Tuesday said the country’s money should be made to return. Bharatiya
Condemning the death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pakistani military court, political parties across the nation on Tuesday said India needs to stand up straight in
NEW DELHI, March16: Making an impactful comeback on her first day in Parliament since undergoing kidney transplant in December, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday dismissed Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge’s
New Delhi, Feb 21: British & Indian officials (MHA/MEA) while holding consultations under MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty) brought out Vijay Mallya’s extradition also on agenda. Geoffrey Orden, European Union
New Delhi, Jan 31: The government reacts to reports of 26/11 mastermind Hafeez Saeed’s detention. “We have noted that Hafiz Saeed and four others have been placed under preventive detention.
New Delhi, November 3: Condemning Pakistan for levelling “baseless and unsubstantiated” allegations against eight officials of Indian High Commission, who were accused of carrying out anti-Pakistan activities, India on Wednesday
New Delhi, Nov 03: India rejects Pakistan’s claim of ceasefire violations by Army. MEA spokesperson Vikas Swaroop said in a statement that Indian forces don’t initiate nor violate ceasefire, they
New York, Sep 22: “Our actions speak for themselves and you can see our actions are already delivering results,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said addressing a press
New Delhi August 2:The Ministry of External Affairs is looking into the growing crisis over laid-off Indian workers in Saudi Arabia, Union Minster of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh