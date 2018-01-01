BENGALURU,Sept27: A maternal nutrition scheme, ‘Mathrupoorna’, which will provide one freshly cooked meal to pregnant and lactating mothers, will be launched on October 2. The scheme will replace the take-home
New Delhi, Feb 25:The old saying, ‘Eat breakfastlike a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper’ couldn’t ring truer. Beginning your day with a heavy breakfast will
LONDON , Jan 11: A 15-year-old teenager in the UK has died after apparently suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal from an Indian restaurant, following which two persons
RANCHI,Sept22: In one of the most disturbing visuals to surface in the middle of a debate over poor facilities in hospitals across the country, a patient eats food straight from
New Jersey,Sept20:A New Jersey woman may be too chicken to eat at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen again after finding what she claims is a rat head in her meal. Rosemary Thomas,
Jerusalem,Sept8:A group of eight Chinese tourists in Israel has been handed a 16,500-shekel (£3,280) bill after visiting a restaurant in the hills outside Jerusalem where one might typically expect to