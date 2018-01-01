Washington, June 28: Ask your grandparents to consult their doctor about all the medications they take as a study warns that older adults, who take more than five medications, are
Washington DC/USA, April 17: With allergy season kicking in, many parents may be searching for over-the-counter medications to help relieve their kids of symptoms like sneezing, coughing and congestion. According
Washington DC, Feb 2: You can avoid being frail and weak at the ripe age of 90, but only if you stop flooding your system with a string of medications.
Mumbai,Sept10:The Sanatan Sanstha in a press conference on Thursday criticized the Special Investigation Team (SIT) stating that they had seized medicinal drugs and not narcotics as claimed by police. The
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday adopted a landmark resolution on access to medicines – in order to examine the relation between intellectual property rights, trade agreements and
Washington D.C, Jul 1: While many believe that “herbal” is synonymous with “safe,” it turns out Ayurvedic medicines can in fact be deadly. A 26-year-old student developed lead poisoning from
New Delhi, June 27: The government has decided to put a cap on prices of 42 essential medicines used in treatment of various critical and life-threatening diseases such as tuberculosis,