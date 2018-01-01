MohammadHamidAnsari

India was confident that ASEM’s role can be elevated: Hamid Ansari
New Delhi, July 15 : Vice President M. Hamid Ansari on Friday said that India was confident that ASEM’s role can be elevated to harness the collective capabilities of two dynamic
New Delhi, July 15 : Vice President M. Hamid Ansari on Friday said that India was confident that ASEM’s role can be elevated to harness the collective capabilities of two dynamic
Rabat (Morocco), June 2 : Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari will begin the final leg of his two-nation tour to North Africa today with a visit to Tunisia, where he