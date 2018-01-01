NawazSharif

Islamabad/Pakistan, Dec 29: Pakistan’s National Security Advisor retired Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua has called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The meeting, which lasted for five hours, was held
Lahore/Pakistan, September 26: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court here on Tuesday in connection with the three corruption-related references. Accompanied by several
Islamabad/Pakistan, September 15: Case. The Court upholds verdict of dismissal of Nawaz Sharif from all powers, as reported by Pakistan media. Supreme Court of Pakistan dismisses review petitions in Panama
Lahore/Pakistan, August 21: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be appointed as the president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) next
Lahore/Pakistan, August 16: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun fresh investigations to prepare four references against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s family in accordance with the July 28 Supreme
New Delhi, July 29: Friday’s landmark verdict by Pakistan’s Supreme Court to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office and finding him guilty for accumulating assets beyond his known
Lahore/Pakistan, July 12: A Pakistani newspaper has urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step aside, fight whatever charges are brought against him or his children in court and, if he
Islamabad/Pakistan, July 6: A legal notice has been served to a police officer, posted in Islamabad, for saluting Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on her arrival at
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that Islamabad will form a new team of lawyers to present
Islamabad/Pakistan, May 19: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has blamed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) temporary stay of the execution of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan
Islamabad, April28:News that a three-member Indian delegation had secretly met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Muree on Wednesday rocked Islamabad on Thursday afternoon. Pakistani news channel ARY News, which
Islamabad/ Pakistan, April 20: According to Pakistan media reports, Pakistan Supreme Court ordered Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, the two sons of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s to appear before
Risalpur/Pakistan, April 11: In his first statement after announcing of death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the country’s armed forces are fully
New Delhi, April 10: India on Monday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and issued a demarche against Pakistani military court for awarding death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhsuan
Islamabad, Jan 31: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urged the international community on Tuesday to play its role in a just resolution of the Palestinian issue. Speaking at a joint
Islamabad, Jan. 14: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has declined a proposal to set aside a planned 1,200-megawatt LNG-based power plant in Muzaffargarh, Punjab as it is likely to get
Quetta, December 15: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said a developed Balochistan means a new Pakistan, as the country’s future is closely linked with the development of Balochistan. He
Washington, Dec 3: Pakistan has decided to send the Prime Ministers special assistant for foreign affairs to the US to meet officials of the Trump transition team. “Besides meeting members
New York, Dec 2: The transition team of U.S.president elect Donald Trump has taken issue with the Pakistan government’s version of the telephone conversation that took place with Prime Minister
Islamabad, Nov 24: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday warned that Pakistan will not tolerate ‘deliberate’ targeting of civilian areas by Indian troops, a day after the Pakistani military