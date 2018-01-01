Jaipur, April13:A tea stall owner got the taxman’s notice after he allegedly paid a dowry of Rs 1 crore at his daughters’ wedding on April 5, held on the outskirts
IT notice to Rajasthan tea seller who paid a dowry of Rs 1 crore at his daughters’ wedding
British actor Daniel Craig ,is the highest paid in the world
London,Nov3:Daniel Craig led People With Money’s annual list of the “100 highest paid actors” released on Wednesday. It’s been a rough year for the actor, but at least he has
Worlds highest paid actress is Julianne Moore
NewYork,Oct24:Julianne Moore led People With Money’s annual list of the “100 highest paid actresses” released on Sunday. It’s been a rough year for the actress, but at least she has
Water sommelier gets paid to taste water
Los Angeles,Oct5:You might think you have a high-paying and relaxing job, but what you do for a living is nothing compared to what Martin Riese does. Yes, you read that
Sofia Vergara is highest-paid actress in television for fifth year in a row:Forbes
NewYork,Sept15:Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid actress in television for the fifth year in a row, clocking in at nearly $43 million in the past year before management fees