WWE diva Paige out of it after neck surgery .Will she go back?
Bengaluru, Jan 3: WWE’s so-called anti-diva, Paige is out from the WWE for several months now. She is having a longer beef with the company for a long time now.
Bengaluru, Jan 3: WWE’s so-called anti-diva, Paige is out from the WWE for several months now. She is having a longer beef with the company for a long time now.
Connecticut,Oct12:It was revealed on Monday that WWE superstar Paige had been suspended again for her second Wellness Policy violation, which caused the wrestler to tweet “same shit, different day” and claim