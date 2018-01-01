New Delhi, April26:Ginger, a plant with many medicinal properties, and its active constituent gingerol have been used to treat a large number of diseases as well as different types of
Barcelona April12:A team of researchers has come up with the design of the first light-activated drug, JF-NP-26, for the treatment of pain. In general, common pharmacology has important limitations -slow
London, Jan 31: Acupuncture treatment can boost the effectiveness of standard medical care, reducing the severity of chronic pain and depression, new research has found. The research showed that acupuncture
London, Nov 19: Infants who nurse during vaccinations may cry less and feel less pain than babies who are soothed in other ways, a research review suggests. Researchers examined data
California,Sept28:The medical team encircled Mackenzie Hild’s bed, their somber expressions reflecting the gravity of the news they were about to impart to the Harvard sophomore and her mother, newly arrived
United Kingdom, July12: A British woman who suffered unexplained abdominal pain for months “cried with relief” after doctors removed a 14-pound hairball from her stomach. Six years ago, Cox was diagnosed