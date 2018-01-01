Islamabad/Pakistan, Jan 9: Pakistan and Indian media indulged in shameful and choreographed propaganda and put on full display an ugly transgression of human dignity during the reunion between incarcerated former
Isalmabad,July14:The Microsoft font Calibri could be an unlikely smoking gun in a corruption scandal which has mired Pakistan’s ruling family and captivated the country. The scandal centers around allegations that
AMRITSAR,June23: Yoga sessions were held in different cities of Pakistan on International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Yoga gurus of the neighbouring country said it could play a cardinal role in
Karachi , June15:Karachi police arrested a lion owner and took the pet into custody after a video of the animal being transported in the back of a pickup went viral
Bengaluru,Dec17:Zeenia, all of two and a half years, had developed Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a condition in which the bone marrow produces abnormal cells that eat away normal marrow cells. A
Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Dec. 14 : Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful test of an enhanced version of the indigenously developed Babur cruise missile. “Babur Weapon System version – 2 incorporates
Karachi,Dec8:Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, Pakistani’s one of the most loved couples, are finally tying the knot this year. Farhan and Urwa, who were last seen in the popular show
ISLAMABAD,Dec2: Pakistan has said that trade regime with India remains unchanged despite tensions in the bilateral relationship. Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir made the remarks at the Senate Standing Committee on
Islamabad,Nov29:It all started after India’s surgical strike along the Line of Control, when Indian forces found two balloons with hate message to PM Modi. Later the Border Security Force arrested
New Delhi,Oct18: On Tuesday in Karachi, a Pakistan Air Force Mirage fighter jet crashed near Musharraf colony. The Dawn was the first to report on the incidence. The agency said,
NewDelhi,Oct14:BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban import of cement from Pakistan in the interest of domestic industry and national security.
Illinois,Sept29:The emergence of Shahid Khan, the NFL team owner who made his fortune selling car bumpers, in the race to rescue embattled Japanese air-bag manufacturer Takata Corp. pits the billionaire
WASHINGTON,Sept29:In strong words acknowledging the ‘danger of cross-border terror’, US National Security Advisor Susan Rice on Wednesday told her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval that the White House expects Pakistan to
Gurgaon,Sept29:Citing “sentiments of armed forces/soldiers at the frontier”, the Gurgaon administration Wednesday “advised” organisers of a concert featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to “defer” the event planned for October 15