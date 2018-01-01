New Delhi, May 3: The army has begun weighing its options to retaliate against Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC), after their troops, employing jihadi extremists, killed and
India to retaliate against Pakistani forces befittingly on the Line of Control
Separatist leader Umar Daud Khattak fears Pak army will use nuke weapons against Pashtuns
New Delhi, Jan 14: A separatist Pashtun leader, Umar Daud Khattak has warned that the Pakistan Army may soon use nuclear weapons to exterminate members of his community. “Pakistan Army
Heavy firing from Pak army at LoC injures three troopers of Border Security Force
Srinagar, November 23: Three Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured on Wednesday when the Pakistan Army opened heavy fire at Indian posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in
Indian Army gives befitting reply to Pak army after ceasefire violation
Srinagar, November 23: The Indian Army is giving befitting reply to Pak army after ceasefire violations. The Pakistani army initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation on Wednesday morning on Indian Army posts