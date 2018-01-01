PakArtistBan

Goa, October 26: Pakistani artists are not new to India. They were here in India in various periods in the history of Indian art and culture and Indian festival. Every
Goa, October 26: Pakistani artists are not new to India. They were here in India in various periods in the history of Indian art and culture and Indian festival. Every
Mumbai, October 19: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is protesting at the multiplexes in Mumbai against the Bollywood movie Ae Dil He Mushkil. The protesters have threatened that they can The protesters have threatened
Mumbai, Oct 17: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has spoken her heart out, in the wake of the spillover of recent tensions between India and Pakistan on Bollywood. The Quantico actress has said
New Delhi, October 15: At last Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh had broken his silence on the Pakistani artistes issue on Saturday. They could be our best Ambassadors in a hostile
Mumbai, Oct 5 : Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini says she does not support Pakistani artistes working in India. “I would like to say that I am 100 per cent
Mumbai, Oct 4 : Actress Radhika Apte does not think Pakistani artistes should be banned from working in the Indian film industry. The 31-year-old “Parched” actress is the latest to join
Mumbai, Oct 04: The ban on Pakistan artists imposed by the IMPPA and MNs has left the country divided into two halves. And Bollywood too falls in the same category.
Asking all Pakistani actors and artistes to leave India within 48 hours, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which has been fighting to stay afloat, has had hit the headlines. The
Mumbai, Oct 01: A day after Salman Khan backed Pakistani actors working in India saying terrorism and art are two different things and should not be mixed, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s
Mumbai, Oct 01: On Friday, Salman Khan entered the ongoing war of words about banning Pakistani artists from the Hindi film industry by saying that art and terrorism shouldn’t be