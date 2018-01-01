New Delhi, February 24: The Pakistan Army undertook an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The firing started at 11.50 on Saturday morning is still continuing along the
New Delhi, February. 9: IAF Captain Arun Marwah was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on for allegedly leaking classified Indian Air Force (IAF) information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence
Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has said that Muslims who oppose building of Ram temple in Ayodhya “must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh”. His statement comes at
Christchurch/ New Zealand, Jan 30: India registered a mammoth 203-run victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup being played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval cricket
London, January 27: Clashes erupted outside the Indian High Commission in London on Friday evening as Lord Nazir Ahmed, a pro-Pakistan peer in the House of Lords attempted to hold
Quetta/Pakistan, January 23: Once again polio vaccination team has been targeted in Quetta city of Pakistan. A 38-year-old woman and her teenage daughter, part of a polio eradication drive, were
Islamabad, Jan.22: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has suspended the death penalty on three hardcore terrorists. A military court had sentenced the terrorists to death, reports the Express Tribune. The Supreme Court
Jammu, Jan. 19: A soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s in Sunderbani sector on Friday. Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 19: Two civilians were killed, while four were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army
Washington/ US, Jan 19: Dismissing Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s latest remarks on Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the United States made it clear that he should be prosecuted
Islamabad, Jan 18: Pakistan’s Director General (SA and SAARC), Dr. Mohamad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Thursday in connection with the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the
Jammu, , Jan 18: Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma on Thursday, described the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in
Kabul/Afghanistan, Jan 16: The residents of Afghanistan’s Logar province have awarded United States President Donald Trump a ‘Medal of Bravery’ over his recent stance against Pakistan. “This is a handmade
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, Jan 15: Raking up another controversy, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said that India was equally responsible for the tragedies in Pakistan. Addressing media persons on
Islamabad, Jan 14: Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday issued a nuclear threat to India while responding to a statement of army chief General Bipin Rawat. “Very irresponsible
Pakistan, Jan 13: Police on Saturday released new CCTV footage of a person suspected to be involved in the kidnapping, rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Pakistan. Dawn newspaper
Rawalpindi, Jan 12: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday asserted that his entire nation felt betrayed over the United States recent statements and asserted
Quetta, Jan 12: A Baloch sister has appealed the human rights organizations and media to help her raise voice for her brother’s safe release, who was abducted by the Pakistani
Pakistan, Jan 12: While Pakistanis irrespective of caste protest against the police in not finding the culprit of the brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old, Zainab whose body was found
New Delhi, Jan 11: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan held bilateral talks last month. The statement comes days after