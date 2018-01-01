PakistanArmyChief

Rawalpindi Dec 29: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentences of eight terrorists involved in killing of Sabeen Mahmud, security personnel, abduction
Islamabad, Dec 27: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has pledged that Pakistan Army will continue to perform its role towards national security. General Bajwa was addressing
Karachi, Dec 01: Lutf Amim Shibli, 64, who once served as the chairman of the Progressive Workers Union at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and was protesting against the retirement
Islamabad, Nov 29 : In his first remarks after assuming charge as the chief of Pakistan’s army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that the current tensions on the
Rawalpindi, Nov 29: General Qamar Bajwa takes charge as the next Army Chief of Pakistan from General Raheel Sharif at a ceremony on Tuesday at the Army Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Islamabad, November 22: The countdown has begun in Pakistan to appoint the next Army Chief with Gen Raheel Sharif set to step down on November 29. The ball is now
New Delhi, October 28: Defence expert Brigadier (Retired) Anil Gupta has said that Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Raheel Sharif, wants his successor to be of his choice, and
Islamabad, Oct 22: The Pakistan government will appoint a new army chief within a week or 10 days to replace incumbent General Raheel Sharif who is poised to retire by
Islamabad, Oct 04: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif reviewed the operational preparedness of the Pak armed forces on Monday, even as the military claimed 3 instances