PakistanCricketBoard

PCB Suspended Mohammad Irfan For Spot Fixing
Karachi, Feb 13: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan today disclosed that the PCB had incurred losses amounting to USD 200 million because of the Indian team not playing bilateral
Karachi, Dec 01: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan has blamed India for politicising cricket before insisting that they are not begging their hostile neighbours to play against them.
Karachi, Oct 26: The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned his country’s players from doing push-ups as a part of their celebration after winning matches, said PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam