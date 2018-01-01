PakistanOccupiedKashmir

New Delhi, August 4: The External Affairs Ministry in the Parliament on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that, “Pakistan has plans to construct six dams on Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir
Pakistan, China plans to construct six dams on Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir
Pakistan occupied Kashmir is integral part of India, says Sushma Swaraj while granting medical visa
New Delhi, July 18: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and that New Delhi will give a medical
Protests against education system in PoK for not teaching the real History, aimed at making children Pakistani
Kotli/Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, May 9: Anti-Pakistan protests erupted recently in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as protestors expressed their rage towards the present schooling system in the occupied parts, which does
Modi Supports ‘freedom’ for Balochistan and “Pakistan occupied Kashmir”
New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on its 70th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi, came out openly in support of