Pakistan releases 147 Indian fishermen
Wagah-Attari border, Jan 8 : Pakistan on Monday released 147 Indian fishermen. The fishermen, who were arrested for allegedly fishing in country’s territorial waters, were freed from a Karachi jail.
Jaisalmer/Rajasthan, May 20: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a special team of Army intelligence have detained two Pakistani nationals on suspicion of being Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents in Jaisalmer’s Kunjarli