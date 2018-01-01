Palakkad/ Kerala, August 15: Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak, hoisted the national flag at an aided school in Palakkad on August 15, disregarding the order issued by the district administration. Following
Temple elephant flings stone at mahout who succumbs to injuries in Alathur , Palakkad
Thiruvananthapuram,May4: In a fit of rage, an elephant, taken for a temple festival to Palakkad district, hurled a stone at its mahout, causing him to die of grievous head injuries.
Kerala CPI(M) workers set fire to BJP workers house in Palakkad
Thrissur,Jan 6:A BJP worker who suffered grievous burns after political rivals from CPI (M) set fire to his house, succumbed to his injuries on Friday at Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur.The attack