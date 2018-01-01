Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 18: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has eventually disqualified 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran. Joining with TTV Dinakaran’s group the above mentioned 18 MLAs
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 19: The merger talks between the two AIADMK factions have started months ago. But as reports on merger talks come out, it is being known that not all of
Chennai, April 21: The Chief Minister’s post is one of the main demand by the OPS team. According to sources, the Edappadi team has rejected it outright. As of now, the
Chennai, Feb 16: Sasikala nominee Edapadi Palanisami and four MLAs have reached Raj Bhavan. Governor Vidyasagar Rao invited Palanisami with four MLAs to Raj Bhavan at 11:30 today. However, reports
Chennai, Feb 15: The Chennai police has filed a case against Sasikala and aspiring CM candidate Palanisami for charges of abduction. Reportedly, Sasikala is on the way to Bagalore Agrahara
Chennai, Feb 14: The newly-elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party, Edapadi K. Palanisami, is to meet Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao later on Tuesday. Palanisamy, who has urged
Chennai, Feb 14: ADMK leader Edapadi K Palanisamy will be new CM of Tamil Nadu, who took blessings of Sasikala today. reportedly E Palanisamy is going to Raj Bhavan, to meet