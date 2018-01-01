Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: A day after the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal disqualified the 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran and pulled back their support to chief minister Edappadi K
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 16: Continuing his battle against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday stated that the former
Madurai/Tamil Nadu, September 12: TTV Dinakaran, the leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said on Monday that the party split is prepared to bring down the government
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 17: The Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has announced an inquiry over the suspicious and unexpected death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, July 20: After Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a 100 per cent salary hike for Tamil Nadu MLAs, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday called it
Chennai, July 5: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has revived his legal battle against the current Chief Minister E Palaniswami and the jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. The Supreme
Chennai, April 20: Denying speculations suggesting that O Panneerselvam would be made the chief minister, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said there is no question of change
Chennai, Feb 24: Five hundred retail liquor shops in Tamil Nadu state will shut down today even as the state government assured employees of these outlets, named TASMAK, that they will
Chennai, Feb 20: DMK challenges trust vote won by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, in Madras High Court. The hearing of this case would likely take place tomorrow. DMK is
Chennai, Feb 18: Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal manhandled by DMK lawmakers amid violence in assembly over trust vote. DMK members are evicted from the assembly in this regard. Now, Edappadi
Chennai, Feb 18: As Speaker Danapal refused to conduct secret ballot, the DMK and the O Panneerselvam group MLAs are protesting against the current proceedings on the floor. The floor test
Chennai, Feb 17: Vote of confidence yet to begin amid uncertainty prevailing in the Tamil Nadu assembly. Reportedly, the speaker has denied the appeal of the O Panneerselvam group to conduct
Chennai, Feb 18: A day before Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami seeks the confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly, his support base suffered erosion by one legislator. AIADMK legislator
Chennai, Feb 17: The AIADMK, led by its new chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, has decided NOT to issue a whip to its MLAs to be present in the Assembly on
Bengaluru, Feb 17: Sasikala on Thursday watched on television K. Palaniswami taking oath as the new Chief Minster of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Chennai from the Central Jail,
Coimbatore, Feb 17: Expressing doubts whether the newly sworn-in Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu would continue after Saturday’s floor test, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan today said “only God
Chennai, Feb 14: Sources from AIADMK revealed that Edapaddi K. Palaniswami would be sworn-in as Thamil Nadu Chief Minister tomorrow. Earlier today, Palaniswami was elected as legislature party leader to stake