Book now pay later is new IRCTC feature, better called as epaylater. You can book tickets through IRCTC with epaylater and avail yourself few time period to pay the amount
New Delhi, August 10: Government and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) about to link Aadhaar for financial market transactions. Aadhaar details would be made mandatory for buying shares
New Delhi, June 30: One more day to go and connecting Aadhaar number with a lasting record number (PAN) will be obligatory. Notwithstanding, on the off chance that you don’t connect
New Delhi, May 17: The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea challenging the central government’s notification to make Aadhaar mandatory in order to avail various government schemes. The
New Delhi, April 21: The Supreme Court of India today questioned the Central Government for making Aadhaar Card mandatory for procuring a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card. Attorney General Mukul
New Delhi, April, 8: The time for submitting PAN numbers for maintaining bank accounts has been extended until June 30. According to a notification after demonitisation, it was announced that
New Delhi, March 22: The government today proposed to lower cap for money transactions to Rs 2 lakh from April 1, make biometric identifier Aadhaar obligatory for recording assessment forms
New Delhi, November 17: The Central Board for Direct Taxes has announced that Income-tax permanent account number (PAN) has been made mandatory for cash deposits of Rs 2.5 lakh and
New Delhi , July 22: Companies can now obtain PAN or TAN registration within a day if they submit digital signature certificate based application, thereby ensuring ease of doing business,