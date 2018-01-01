New Delhi, August 30: The Supreme Court announced today that a set of petitions would be heard related to the Aadhaar matters in November. The Center informed that it would
Aadhaar-PAN card linking: Government extends deadline to December 31, SC to hear matter in November
Centre deactivates 11.4 lakh PAN cards, Here is how to check if your’s is still active
New Delhi, August 7: Multiple PAN card owners over there, for your kind information, your cards are no more valid! The Central Government has deactivated around 11.4 lakh PAN cards
11.44 lakh permanent account numbers PAN card , deleted or de-activated in multiple PAN cases Parliament was informed
New Delhi: More than 11.44 lakh permanent account numbers (PANs) were deleted or de-activated in cases where multiple PANs were found allotted to one person, Parliament was informed today. This was
Aadhaar case: SC permits urgent hearing on plea challenging Centre
New Delhi, May 12: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the government’s notification to make Aadhaar mandatory in order to avail
SC express displeasure over Centre’s move to make Aadhar mandatory
New Delhi, April 21: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over the Centre’s move to make Aadhar mandatory. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the apex court they have