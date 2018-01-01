Panchkula, Jan 11: The ‘adopted’ daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet Insaan was produced in a Panchkula court on Thursday in connection with the Panchkula violence.
Panchkula/Haryana, September 16: Khatta Singh, the witness of the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh in 2002 finally decided to break silence after
Rohtak/ Haryana, August 28: The Haryana court has sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for 10 years jail term. The quantum of sentence of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet
Mumbai/ Maharashtra, August 28: The Shiv Sena on Monday took a dig at the Union Government over its claim of a decrease in terrorist activities in Kashmir in the wake
Rohtak/ Haryana, August 28: Punjab, Haryana and its neighbouring states are on the edge, as the quantum of sentence of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is scheduled to
New Delhi, August 28: Subramanian Swamy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate said that the punishment for the accused Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is
Panchkula/Haryana, August 26: The hearing to decide the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation
Panchkula/ Haryana, August 26: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday slammed Haryana Government, for the ongoing unrest in the state, post conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief
New Delhi, Aug 26: The meeting at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh is initiated, with respect to the violence created by the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters for the
London/ U.K., August 26: The United Kingdom government has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in India following the riot, that woke up yesterday in several parts of the
Kurukshetra/Haryana, August 26: The District Administration and the police sealed 2 ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda on August 26 after violence burst out in Haryana, Punjab. The supporters of Dera
Kolkata/Kanpur, Aug 26: The women activists requires that Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Sakshi Maharaj should be put behind bars on charges of contempt of court for supporting the
New Delhi, August 25: The followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh turned violent soon after when they came to know that their guru was convicted by the CBI court on
Panchkula/Haryana, August 25: The special Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday held Baba Ram Rahim Singh guilty of charges in 15 year old rape case. The court would pronounce the
Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 25: The Haryana Court found Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in the 2002 rape case. Quantum of sentence is on August 28th. The self styled godman Gurmeet
Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 24: ‘Premis’, the followers of spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, creates havoc at Panchkula (15 kms from Chandigarh) as they brace for a court verdict tomorrow
Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 23: Thousands of policemen and paramilitary troops deployed in Punjab and Haryana with section 144 imposed in several places following Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court’s verdict