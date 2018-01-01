Panchkulaviolence

Panchkula, Jan 11: The ‘adopted’ daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet Insaan was produced in a Panchkula court on Thursday in connection with the Panchkula violence.
Panchkula/ Haryana, October 17: Chhinder Pal Arora, CEO of MSG food products, was arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday for his alleged role in the Panchkula violence that
Chandigarh/ Haryana, October 11: Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of rape convict Ram Rahim, confessed her role in Panchkula violence that had claimed at least 38 lives. The Special Investigation Team
Panchkula/Haryana, October 6: Five Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in police custody revealed that Honeypreet Insaan masterminded and funded the Dera violence on September 25 in Panchkula.The supporters said that Honeypreet
New Delhi, August 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday called on to initiate a probe to identify the miscreants, who vandalised the property after conviction