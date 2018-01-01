Chennai, Feb 17: The AIADMK, led by its new chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, has decided NOT to issue a whip to its MLAs to be present in the Assembly on
Chennai, Feb 17: O Panneerselvam faction has sacked Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran from AIADMK for disrespecting the party. Reportedly, a floor test would be conducted tomorrow to prove majority
Chennai, Feb 09: Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao reached Raj Bhavan in Chennai. O Panneerselvan had met him at the Chennai airport. He is the man whom, the whole State was
Chennai, Feb 09: In a surprise press meet, O Pannerselvam along with former speaker PH Pandian and many other AIADMK members, had offered a red carpet welcome to AIADMK president E
Chennai, Feb 09: Senior AIADMK leader Madhusudan arrives at OPannerselvam’s residence in Chennai. This would be a huge turn over in the current controversies in Tamil Nadu Politics. About 131
Chennai, Feb 09: In a surprising move, O Panneerselvam, the caretaker Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has ordered the police force to take action against the incident of the AIADMK
Chennai, Feb 08: Twist after twist in the Tamil Nadu politics, the battle for power, Moreover a battle for continuing the legacy of Amma Jayalalitaa. Ceratain reliable sources from the AIADMK
Chennai, Jan 19: People in large numbers continued to gather at Chennai’s Marina Beach on Thursday morning in support of bull taming sport Jallikattu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam