PappuYadav

Pappu Yadav’s wife raises question about his arrest, in Lok Sabha
Bihar, March 28: In Bihar today, the Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan had put forward the matter of the arrest of her husband and MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav
Bihar, March 28: In Bihar today, the Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan had put forward the matter of the arrest of her husband and MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav
New Delhi, Nov 26: Lashing out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s demonetisation drive, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on