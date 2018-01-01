Rajini join hands again with Pa Ranjith for Son-In-Law Dhanush
Chennai, Aug 30: Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth are thrilled as details of his next project after Enthiran 2.0 have been revealed by his son-in-law and actor Dhanush on social media.
Chennai, Aug 30: Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth are thrilled as details of his next project after Enthiran 2.0 have been revealed by his son-in-law and actor Dhanush on social media.
New Delhi , July 22: Actor Radhika Apte, who was widely praised for her role in the movie Phobia, has opened up about her film Kabali and her ‘humble’ co-star