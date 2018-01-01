ParappanaAgraharajail

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 12: As the five-day parole of AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, for visiting her ailing husband has ended, she would go back to the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara
Bengaluru, July 13: DIG (Prisons) D. Roopa, who has leveled allegations of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V. Sasikala getting VIP treatment in the Parappana
Bangalore, Feb. 25: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala, serving a jail term after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, has decided to come out
Bengaluru, Feb 23: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, whose chief ministerial ambitions were defeated after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case, who is now
Bengaluru, Feb 22: VK Sasikala dreamed a lot about the Chief Minister’s chair of Tamil Nadu. Now, she is in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail at Bengaluru. The fate converted a
Bengaluru, Feb 15: Frormer AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala surrenders at Bengaluru jail on Wednesday. Sasikala’s lawyers have asked for a two-week relief before she surrenders. This is the