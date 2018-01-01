Ahmedabad,Sept23:The Gujarat High Court Thursday issued notices to Central government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and director of Parched, Leena Yadav, on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking
New Delhi, Sep 21 : “Parched” director Leena Yadav has revealed that her next film will be a slice-of-life story about a father-son duo. Leena said she hopes to start filming
Mumbai, Sep 17 : Actress Radhika Apte, who has gone bold for Leena Yadav’s “Parched”, says she had no apprehensions about going bold and is not ashamed of her body. “I
New Delhi, Sep 12: We all have seen the poster of the much talked about movie ‘Parched’ where the four leading ladies- Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Lehar
Kolkata, Sep 08: A few weeks back, an intimate scene from Ajay Devgn’s production venture Parched starring Radhika Apte, Adil Hussain and others was leaked on the Internet. Following its subsequent
Mumbai,Sept5: Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s upcoming production, ‘Parched’, starring Radhika Apte in the role, will hit theatres on September 23. The film, directed by Leena Yadav, is set in the heart
Mumbai, Aug 27: Radhika Apte has finally broken her silence on the leak of a sex tape from her forthcoming Hindi movie, “Parched.” The actress, who is basking in the success
New Delhi August 17Adil Hussain is upset to see his love-making scene with actress Radhika Apte from his international film, Parched, doing the rounds of internet. The said scene, which