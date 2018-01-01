ParkCircus

No need to panic, situations under control at Don Bosco School Kolkata, all children are safe
Kolkata, October 26: Situations are under control at Don Bosco School Kolkata. According to sources it was a minor fire out break. All children are safe.
Kolkata, October 26: Situations are under control at Don Bosco School Kolkata. According to sources it was a minor fire out break. All children are safe.
Kolkota, October 26: Fire breaks out the roof of the building in Kolkota Don Bosco school. The fire services are on the spot, trying to extinguish the fire. The origin of the