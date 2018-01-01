ParkGeunHye

Seoul, March 30: South Korea’s ousted president Park Geun Hye arrived at court Thursday (Mar 30) for a hearing to decide whether she should be arrested over the corruption and
New York, Mar. 13: South Korea’s expelled president Park Geun-hye left her mansion, days after the Constitutional Court voted to remove her from office over corruption after an impeachment. Supporters
Seoul, Dec 19 : South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s longtime friend Choi Soon-sil denied charges of her alleged role in the country’s biggest corruption scandal in recent years when the
Seoul, Dec 09: South Korea parliament impeaches scandal-hit President Park Geun-Hye, AFP reports. Engulfed by a corruption scandal that has transfixed the nation and paralysed her administration, Park must now
Seoul, Nov 30: South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Wednesday appointed an independent prosecutor to investigate into her own scandal, Parks office said. Park Young-soo, former senior prosecutor, was selected
Seoul, Nov 29 : South Korean President Park Geun-hye, troubled by a howl of allegations of corruption and her involvement in the “Korean Rasputin” scandal, on Tuesday yielded to increasing