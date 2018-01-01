NewDelhi,Nov25:TVS Motor Company has launched IRIDE, an intelligent, intuitive automobile post sales and service smartphone application to enhance the riding experience for customers. IRIDE monitors the ride parameters of the vehicle
TVS Motor Company launches IRIDE App to detect vehicle movement and parking location of bike
Reverse parking sensors mandatory for new cars in India
New Delhi,Sept10:The government of India will soon make rear view sensors or reverse parking sensors mandatory on all new vehicles as its latest endeavour to ensure road safety in India.
Man steals Audi from parking lot of Holiday Inn hotel near Delhi’s International airport
NEW DELHI,August 30:At around 10 pm on Saturday evening, security cameras of a four-star hotel on the outskirts of Delhi filmed a man walking up to the valet parking counter.
Traffic congestion hits Thiruvanmiyur, unauthorised parking of vehicles worsen situations
Chennai, July 13: One of the vexatious problems faced by the residents in Ward 182 covering Thiruvanmiyur is traffic congestion. Adding to the traffic chaos in the interior streets is the