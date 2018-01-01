Panaji/Goa: The Manohar Parikar proved the majority on the floor test of the house by winning 22 votes among 40 Members. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led new government in Goa, headed
Goa: Manohar Parrikar wins floor test with 22 votes
AAP demands FIR to be filed against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar
Panaji, Jan 31: Two days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was booked for asking voters to accept money from rival candidates, the AAP on Tuesday demanded an FIR should
Rajnath Singh , Parrikar to commission coast guard vessel ICGS Saarthi
Goa,Sept9: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, will add more firepower to the Coast Guard when they commission the 105metre vessel ICGS Sarathi into the force
‘Look forward to closer bilateral cooperation with US on counter-terrorism’: Parrikar
New Delhi, Apr. 12: Expressing confidence that the India-US relationship will be one of the key global partnerships of this century, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said India looks