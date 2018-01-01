parsonsgreenstation

British Police arrests three people over London train bomb attack
London, September 20: The British police arrested three men in south Wales over the bomb attack of a busy commuter train in west London last week. Around five people were questioned
London/United Kingdom, September 16: The British police arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday in regard with the bombing of a London Underground train. According to reliable sources, the police said that