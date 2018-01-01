PatanjaliAyurved

New Delhi, August 30: Packaged Himalayan drinking water is about to be the latest entrant in the ever-increasing list of products launched by Yoga guru Ramdev’s ‘Patanjali’ Ayurveda Limited. Divya
New Delhi, April 25: The Canteen Stores Department, the retailing entity selling consumer goods to the armed forces, has suspended the sale of a batch of Patanjali Ayurvedas amla juice
New Delhi, March16:Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is set for a massive expansion and the company plans to sell its products to neighbouring countries soon. Mint’s Sounak Mitra and Jyotika Sood reported that
Haridwar,Dec15:A local court in Haridwar has slapped Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved’s five production units with a fine of Rs 11 lakh for “misbranding and putting up misleading advertisements” of their products.
Dehradun, Dec 2: Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna on Friday appeared in a court here in a case of acquiring a passport on allegedly forged documents. The Uttarakhand High Court
NewDelhi,Oct25:The shares of large FMCG companies have long been a favourite of many investors including veteran investor Ramesh Damani for their stable earnings and margins, and higher dividends. But not
Mumbai, Sept 15: Baba Ramdev and his brand Patanjali Ayurved had paved way to headlines as it announced the launch of Jeans under the brand. Patanjali, set up merely a
The foundation stone of Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park, promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, was laid in Mihan area here today by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union
Mumbai, Aug 16 : The Indian Christian Voice (ICV) on Tuesday condemned yoga guru Baba Ramdev for a TV commercial which depicts the holy Cross while urging Indians to boycott all
New Delhi, Aug 16: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting ‘Make in India’ and actively seeking foreign investments, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is openly attacking multinationals, calling their products
Nagpur, Aug 11 (PTI) Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, founded by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, has successfully bid for setting up a modern food park at Mihan here.Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC)
Mumbai, August 9: Patanjali might be aiming for the skies with an aim to double its turnover in the current financial year, but reality hits hard as reports emerge suggesting that Baba
NEW DELHI August 3: As an economic bid to double revenues to Rs 10,000 crore by the end of March 2017 and give stiffer competition to MNC rivals, Patanjali Ayurved