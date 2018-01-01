Reliance4G

New Delhi, March 31: After the Jio entered into India’s telecom sector, more than a 100 million subscribers have joined the network. Jio started its 4G services in the name of Welcome
Only 13 percent Jio users sign up for Prime membership, is it true?
How to Disconnect Your Reliance Jio Connection?
Mumbai, March 06: Millions of Indians – over 100 million, rushed to sign up for Reliance Jio service, ever since it opened up to the public on September 1, 2016.
You can now enjoy Reliance 4G on your 2G/3G smartphones through JioFi 2 router
New Delhi, Feb 20: You may think that Reliance Jio only works with 4G smartphones. What you may not have known that Jio service can work on any 2G/3G smartphone
“TRAI needs to settle the issue of Reliance Jio free tariffs, nothing could be free for a lifetime”, Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal
Gurgaon, October 26: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Wednesday took exception to free voice calls offered by Reliance Jio, saying nothing could be free forever. Speaking on the sidelines
Reliance Jio 4G, from VoLTE to LTE to 4G, here is how free voice calls work
New Delhi, September 7: With Reliance Jio shaking up the market with the announcement of their 4Gservice, there seems to be a growing confusion among buyers regarding the technology the