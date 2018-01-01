SportsMinister

BEIJING, Dec 26 A court in central China today jailed a former deputy sports minister who once sat on China’s Olympics committee for 10 and a half years after finding
Chinese court throws former deputy sports minister in prison for bribery
Sports Minister Vijay Goel’s latest Rio gaffe has him at mercy of Twitterati
NEW DELHI,August 29: Sports Minister Vijay Goel’s Rio visit with Indian Olympians has been more than just eventful. From misspelling names to confusing athletes to almost getting his accreditation cancelled
NCP leader says Jaisha’s matter a great shame; demands resignation of sports minister Vijay Goel
New Delhi, August 22: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday dubbed the abysmal treatment of marathoner O.P Jaisha at the Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as shameful
Twitterati slams Sports Minister Vijay Goel for being aggressive and rude
New Delhi, August 12: Soon after the Rio Olympics organising committee threatened to cancel Sports Minister Vijay Goel’s accreditation, Twitter went abuzz about the incident with Twitterati slamming the Minister for