SportsMinistry

New Delhi, September 25: Sports Ministry on Monday recommended the third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan for ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu Bagging silver at the Rio Olympics last year,
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Sports Ministry on Friday lifted the suspension on the Indian Olympic Association with immediate effect after it removed the corruption-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Sports Ministry on Friday lifted the suspension of recognition accorded to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after the national sports body revoked its earlier decision
New Delhi , Dec 28: Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Sports (Independent Charge), on Wednesday said the ministry would be sending a show cause notice to the Indian Olympic
New Delhi, August 24: Backing long-distance runner O.P Jaisha’s claim of there being no support from the Indian officials at the recently concluded Rio Olympics, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP K.T.S.