Music, music Apple music all the way!
Apple Music is growing at a faster pace than Spotify in the United States and soon it may overtake Spotify. According to media reports, Apple’s subscriber-account base in the U.S.
Apple Music is growing at a faster pace than Spotify in the United States and soon it may overtake Spotify. According to media reports, Apple’s subscriber-account base in the U.S.
Sweden,Sept29:Swedish music-streaming service provider Spotify is in advanced talks to acquire German rival SoundCloud, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the discussions. SoundCloud`s founders and investors
SAN FRANCISCO/STOCKHOLM July 2:Apple Inc fought back on Friday against Spotify’s claims that the U.S. tech giant had hampered competition in music streaming by rejecting an update to the Swedish